Wallace & Gromit Studio Announces Over the Garden Wall Special

Aardman Animations, the production studio behind the classic stop-motion Wallace and Gromit franchise, is taking on Over the Garden Wall with a new special this Fall. As the Summer season fades away to the Fall and the end of the year, animation fans get in the proper mood to watch something spooky. Over the Garden Wall fits that bill perfectly as the last few years have seen more and more people check out the limited series as a way to usher in the Fall season. Originally premiering with Cartoon Network back in 2014 and airing in its entirety over a single week, Over the Garden Wall has amassed a major cult following in the decade since.

It's gotten to such a well of support for the Cartoon Network animated series that Over the Garden Wall is coming back in a new way as part of the celebration for the tenth anniversary of its original premiere. Cartoon Network has announced that they have recruited Aardman Animations on a new special anniversary celebration for Over the Garden Wall's 10th anniversary. Making its debut on November 3rd, 2024, ten years after its premiere, more information about the special will be revealed at a later date. Check out the announcement for the upcoming special below.

Where to Watch Over the Garden Wall

Patrick McHale, original creator behind Over the Garden Wall, teased this new special even further for fans on social media with "Just a fun little thing to show our appreciation to fans of the series. Aardman + Over the Garden Wall. Nov 3rd. More soon." With Aardman most being well known for their stop motion animation work on franchises like Wallace and Gromit, and films such as Chicken Run, Shaun the Sheep, and more, there's a good chance that this special will also feature stop-motion animation as teased by the visuals of the announcement.

Thankfully, there's still a way to watch the original limited series before its tenth anniversary celebration. Over the Garden Wall has been in the crosshairs in an unfortunate way in the last few years, however. While it was originally available for streaming with Max, it was one of the many animated works removed from the streaming service in the purges seen last year (McHale even responded on social media when the initial removal news broke). This was almost the same case for its current streaming home with Hulu, which has thankfully walked it back just as it seemed like it was going to expire. So you can now find all ten episodes of Over the Garden Wall now streaming with Hulu.

What Is Over the Garden Wall?

First premiering on Cartoon Network on November 3rd as part of a special week long event, Over the Garden Wall is a special limited series that tells its story within its ten episode run. The series stars two brothers named Wirt (voiced by Elijah Wood) and Greg who end up lost in the mysterious forest called the Unknown. Needing to navigate the forest to find their way home through the episodes, the brothers also find themselves stalked by a monster known as the "Beast" that seeks to trap them in the forest forever.

It's got a very unique tone that hasn't really been matched by any other Cartoon Network series in the ten years since. Each year it's timeless quality seems to pull more interested eyes into it, and thus it now has a much bigger following than it ever did during its original premiere ten years ago. Although there don't seem to be any plans to ever bring it back in animated form, this new special with Aardman is likely going to be a fun way to celebrate such a massive milestone.