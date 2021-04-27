Overlord Anime to Drop Update Next Month

✖

The medium of anime has plenty of examples of having protagonists dragged into worlds that resemble the environments established within massively multiplayer online role-playing games, with the likes of Sword Art Online and The Rising of the Shield Hero being two of the most popular. Overlord however takes this idea and flips it on its head by taking the player character and placing him into a similar environment but with a far more horrific visage as he takes on the role of the world's villain in Ainz Ooal Gown, and the anime is promising a big update to land next month.

Overlord first debuted as an anime in 2015, based on a series of light novels that introduced us to this fictional world that sees a video game player become his twisted avatar. With the anime brought to life by Madhouse Studio, it warranted three seasons which came to a close in 2018. While the details about the upcoming announcement are few and far between, it is definitely possible that this event taking place next month will confirm either a new season for the television series or perhaps announce a brand new feature-length film which will continue the journey of Ainz Ooal Gown and his menagerie of twisted servants.

The Official Twitter Account for Overlord shared details for the event which will take place on May 8th, bringing back together three of the main voice actors of the series and promising to dive into the future of the anime franchise, more than likely confirming a new project in the process:

The event, as mentioned earlier, will have three of the anime's voice actors, Satoshi Hino, Yumi Hara, and Sumire Uesaka who play Ainz Ooal Gown, Albedo, and Shalltear Bloodfallen respectively. Though the event will be airing in only Japan, we'll be sure to keep you up to date on whatever is announced.

Do you think we'll receive a season four of Overlord? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.