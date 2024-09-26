Overwatch Unveils My Hero Academia Collaboration: Which Characters Are Included?

My Hero Academia knows what it takes to make heroes great. Since its first chapter, the superhero manga excelled with its pros, and many of heroes have become legends to fans. Now, it seems some of the anime's biggest heroes are ready to make their Overwatch debut. After all, Blizzard just confirmed My Hero Academia is coming to Overwatch 2, and the collaboration will be a huge event for gamers across the globe.

"From October 17-30, step into the roles of your favorite anime heroes or villains with exclusive legendary skins that bring the action of My Hero Academia to life in the Overwatch universe. Each skin is designed to capture the essence of these beloved characters, giving you the chance to dominate the battlefield with their unique style and flair," Blizzard announced today in a new statement.

Unleash your inner hero or villain with Overwatch 2 x My Hero Academia 🦸🦹



Overwatch Meets My Hero Academia

As for how this collaboration will look, Overwatch 2 has locked in five characters from My Hero Academia, and they are not all heroes. A few villains were brought into the mix, so for the full list of character combos, you can read the picks below:

Tracer as the determined Deku



Juno as the joyful Uravity



Reinhardt as the symbol of peace, All Might



Kiriko as the cunning Himiko Toga



Reaper as the leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki



As Blizzard confirmed, this My Hero Academia x Overwatch 2 event will begin on October 17. This drop comes just in time for stateside fans to celebrate the anime's latest movie. My Hero Academia: You're Next will hit theaters in America on October 11. Toho International will bring the movie's sub and dub to theaters. So after you check out the anime's fourth film, Overwatch 2 will let you play out your pro hero fantasies in game.

The Rise of Anime x Video Game Collaborations

Clearly, Overwatch has struck a big anime deal with My Hero Academia's help, and this is not the first to go live. The team at Blizzard has brought One-Punch Man and Cowboy Bebop to Overwatch 2 as well. The skin collaborations have been very successful, so you can bet more are in the works. So really, it is just a matter of time before Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba gives Genji a cosplay.

And beyond Overwatch, plenty of video games have started to embrace anime crossovers. Fortnite is perhaps the most famous example of this. From Dragon Ball to Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen, Fortnite has brought tons of anime skins to life. Even My Hero Academia has partnered with Fortnite before. All Might has made his love for video games very clear. So really, can you blame fans for asking All Might to join the next round of Mortal Kombat DLC?

