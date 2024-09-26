My Hero Academia Season 7 Shares First Peek at All Might's Final Battle

My Hero Academia season seven has been blazing a trail for fans, and its finale is just around the corner. If you did not realize, the show made its return earlier this spring, and it started hot with a traitor's reveal. These days, all eyes are on the battlefield as the heroes have begun their war against All For One. Now, a new promo for My Hero Academia has gone live, and it is teases a long-awaited comeback by All Might.

As you can see below, My Hero Academia posted its first promo for this week's new episode, and it has a lot to unpack. Not only does the clip bring Dabi back to the fight as he restarts his fight with Shoto Todoroki, but Deku is facing down Shigaraki. By the end of the clip, All Might is seen with a crazed smile and for good reason. The Symbol of Peace is seen staring down All For One as the villain makes his way towards UA High School, so an inevitable collision is coming.

All Might Is Ready to Make a Final Stand

As you can imagine, all eyes are on All Might as fans have waited some years for the hero to stage his return. It has been quite a long time since All Might was seen in battle. The hero officially retired following his showdown with All For One during the Kamino Ward arc, but All Might has not been sitting around idly. Despite a bout of depression during Deku's vigilante stint, All Might has been planning his return to battle, and My Hero Academia season seven is about to drive that home.

Now if you are familiar with My Hero Academia's manga, you know how this showdown is going to go. All Might may have lost his quirk, but he has plenty of battle experience. With that history and All Might's strategies in mind, he teamed with I-Island to craft a battle suit. The high-tech hardware is clearly inspired by Iron Man as All Might dons it to fight All For One. The suit is able to replicate the hero's former quirk to a high degree, and even All For One is stunned by its ability. The hero's comeback marked a high point during the manga's final arc, so My Hero Academia season seven has high expectations to meet.

What Is Next for My Hero Academia?

Thanks to this My Hero Academia promo, anime fans are eager to see All Might mark his return as it is a long time coming. The roadmap for the arc has been laid out by the manga, and now, Studio Bones is pacing out Kohei Horikoshi's vision. Earlier this year, the series creator confirmed My Hero Academia would end in the summer, and Horikoshi hit that goal with a solid epilogue. At this point, no word has been given on when My Hero Academia will wrap its anime. However, given the show's pacing, many fans expect My Hero Academia will close with season eight.

Beyond the TV series, My Hero Academia is also juggling a new movie. The feature premiered in Japan over a month ago, and Toho International will bring My Hero Academia: You're Next to U.S. theaters in early October. The film will be screened both subbed and dubbed, so fans better nab their tickets ASAP as they are on sale now.

What do you make of this My Hero Academia promo? Are you ready to see All Might make a comeback? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.