Funimation Teases New Paranoia Agent Release

Funimation has been one of the biggest names when it comes to bringing anime to the West. Obviously, the Dragon Ball franchise has been one of the largest franchises that they’re been associated with, along with other hits such as Full Metal Alchemist and My Hero Academia to name a few. However, it seems as if the company is looking to dive into the more obscure, hinting at the return of an anime that mixes the likes of Twin Peaks with the X-Files in the cult favorite hit, Paranoia Agent.

For those who may not be familiar with the series, Paranoia Agent follows a city under siege with the citizens being deathly afraid of a child on roller blades who assaults people on the street with a bent baseball bat. Lil Slugger is just one part of the series that prides itself on the macabre as well as a number of different terrifying scenarios. The series was produced by Madhouse Studio and had a run on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim programming block. Following an ever shifting cast of characters, it’s certainly one of the creepier anime series to ever be created.

Funimation hinted at the return of Paranoia Agent via their Official Twitter Account, showing off an image of Lil Slugger from a shadow of his lower extremities, though whether this means a Blu-Ray/DVD release is a question for another day as fans are wondering what this clue could mean:

A mystery is about to unfold, but are you ready for the answer? Something is about to make its way to Funimation. pic.twitter.com/rZDWbVVrHL — Funimation (@FUNimation) January 31, 2020

Paranoia Agent has been missing for quite some time from the public eye, not being given an official home video release following the end of its run on Adult Swim here in North America. If you haven’t heard of the series before now and want an anime that will truly get under your skin and give you one of the most unique stories in the medium, the story of Lil Slugger is definitely one to check out as the anthology style of the series is one to remember.

Were you a big fan of the series when it aired on Cartoon Network? Are you crossing your fingers for a home video release?