Perfect Blue Has Never Looked Better Thanks to This Upcoming New Release

Anime and horror can sometimes be difficult to pull off, as was apparent with Adult Swim’s recent Junji Ito Uzumaki anime adaptation. While the medium can sometimes nail some of the creepier elements of the genre, there are surprisingly few examples of horror that is truly done right in the anime medium. Luckily, one of the greatest thrillers of all time, anime or otherwise, shows how it can be done thanks to 1998’s Perfect Blue. The creepy anime film from legendary director Satoshi Kon is getting the sharpest release in its history and we have all the details regarding when you can expect the work to hit home.

For those who haven’t witnessed the story of Perfect Blue, there is a reason why it is often considered to be one of the greatest anime movies of all time. The film follows the story of Mima Kirigoe, a successful idol singer who decides to leave her “cutesy” days behind her in an effort to forge an acting career. Stalking by a deranged fan and struggling with the elements that are deemed necessary for her to be a “star,” Perfect Blue often examines the psychology of celebrity and the effects that it cane have on someone who may, or may not, be losing their mind. If you have not seen this movie before and are even the slightest bit of a fan of the anime medium, Perfect Blue is well worth your time.

Studio Madhouse

Perfect Blue is Coming Home

“Perfect Blue 4K Remaster Edition/Ultra HD Blu-Ray” will arrive as a two-disc set on February 8th of next year. This date is an ironic one as this will be the same date that it was released in theaters back in 1998. While the film might now be over twenty-five years old, it remains a movie to aspire to for many in the anime industry and shows Satoshi Kon’s creativity and the work of the production studio responsible for it, Studio Madhouse.

Luckily, if you don’t want to wait a few months to pick up the physical release, we have good news for you on the streaming front. It can currently be streamed on several services though it is no longer available to do so for free. Should you have around $2 USD, you can catch the classic anime whenever you want however.

Studio Madhouse Lives

More than a few anime fans might be familiar with the studio that brought Perfect Blue to life at this point. In the past, the production house was responsible for major anime franchises including Trigun, Hajime No Ippo, and Death Note. In recent years, Madhouse might be most well known for series such as Hunter x Hunter, One-Punch Man, Overlord, and Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End.

