Watch ‘Persona 5 the Animation’s Opening Theme Here

Persona 5‘s big anime adaptation kicked off today along with many other huge franchises in this packed Spring 2018 season. But Persona 5’s launch is a bit different from the other series as it did not reveal a traditional opening and ending theme sequence for its first episode.

This technique is used quite a bit in anime, but Persona 5 the Animation’s opening theme is distinct enough to stand out even without a major sequence. Playing over the first episode’s ending credits, the opening theme “Break In to Break Out” as performed by Lyn can be found in the clip below:

No OP/ED for Persona 5 the Animation yet. But here’s the ending credits featuring the OP theme “Break In to Break Out” by Lyn#p5a pic.twitter.com/xH8X7J6Iaw — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) April 7, 2018

Aniplex of America, who have licensed the series in the West, describes Persona 5 the Animation as such:

“Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. Following a particular incident, his Persona awakens, and together with his friends they form the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to reform hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires.

Meanwhile, bizarre and inexplicable crimes have been popping up one after another…Living an ordinary high school life in Tokyo during the day, the group maneuvers the metropolitan city as Phantom Thieves after hours.Let the curtain rise for this grand, picaresque story!”

The full voice cast for Persona 5 the Animation includes Jun Fukuyama as the main character Ren Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, and Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

Persona 5 the Animation will be directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino created for the original concept. Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler) will handle the scripts for the series, and Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, is returning to compose the music for the series.

If you are not familiar with the Persona franchise, then you have a bit to catch up on. The series is a wildly popular RPG franchise from Japan. Its fifth game is set in Tokyo and follows gamers as their self-named protagonist transfers to a new school. Gamers then awaken their Persona powers and use them to become masked vigilantes who work to stop supernatural enemies from stealing the hearts of adults.

Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.