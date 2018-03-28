‘Persona 5’ Anime Releases First Six Minutes Of Its Premiere

You don’t have to be a gamer to get the appeal of Persona. The franchise is one of the most popular RPG titles out there, and anime fans have flocked to its sleek adaptations. Soon, the series will release its anime take on Persona 5, and the folks behind the show want fans to get hype over the project.

So, what better way is there to do that to share its premiere’s intro?

Over on the official Persona 5 website, fans can check out the beginning of the anime’s premiere. The clip has been posted to DailyMotion given its region-blocked Youtube upload, and you can check out the fantastical clip below.

First 6-minutes of “Persona 5 the Animation” Episode 1 https://t.co/4SCUcNucB0 — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 28, 2018

The smooth reel will have plenty fans nostalgic as it brings back some favorite anime tidbits. Not only will the show’s soundtrack sound very familiar, but its aesthetic and animation also look as clean as ever. Its bright colors are difficult to overlook, and the short reel introduces the mysterious gang of masked vigilantes which the anime will be following.

Persona 5 the Animation will be directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino created for the original concept. Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler) will handle the scripts for the series, and Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, is returning to compose the music for the series.

This is not the first anime project Persona 5 has been given since it debuted last September. A-1 Pictures released an anime special titled Persona 5 the Animation – The Day Breakers – abroad last year. The episode covered a prologue tale to the game that detailed the history of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.

If you are not familiar with the Persona franchise, then you have a bit to catch up on. The series is a wildly popular RPG franchise from Japan. Its fifth game is set in Tokyo and follows gamers as their self-named protagonist transfers to a new school. Gamers then awaken their Personapowers and use them to become masked vigilantes who work to stop supernatural enemies from stealing the hearts of adults.

Will you be watching Persona 5 when its anime debuts? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!