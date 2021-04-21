Peruvian Politicians Cosplay Naruto and More to Court Anime Votes

✖

The world of anime has grown astronomically over the decades since it first made its way outside of the borders of Japan, and it seems as if the medium has made its way unexpectedly into politics with two politicians from Peru throwing their lot in with the anime community by cosplaying as characters from Naruto and Neon Genesis Evangelion. Dressing specifically as members of the Akatsuki and one of the EVA pilots that worked beneath the organization known as NERV to combat extraterrestrial threats known as Angels, the two politicians are hoping to get votes from unexpected voters.

Hugo Romero is a politician who is a part of Peru's Christian People's Party and dresses up as one of the villains of Naruto Shippuden, wearing the standard outfit worn by the Akatsuki, including members like Pain, Itachi Uchiha, and a handful of other scoundrels. His reasoning behind choosing to dress like the villainous collective is that he sees them as "renegade ninjas" battling against corrupt parties that have destroyed the world in their eyes. On the flip side, another Peruvian politician, Milagros Juarez, decided to honor Asuka Langley of Neon Genesis Evangelion by wearing her EVA pilot flight suit, even going so far as to sing "A Cruel Angel's Thesis", the opening of the anime.

Hugo Romero and Milagros Juarez share their Cosplaying habits online and on television screens, hoping to tap into a new swath of voters that are younger and might connect with the characters of Naruto and Neon Genesis Evangelion far more than a normal politician:

¡El cambio será otaku 😉✌🏻o no será, por eso este 11 de abril, marca la “V” y escribe ✍🏻 26! #V26 👊🏻#PatriotaPeruana 🇵🇪 pic.twitter.com/It2QcBZNUh — Milagros Juárez ✈️🇵🇪➕ (@MJuarezPatriota) March 8, 2021

Though we don't know if this decision to go into anime cosplaying will result in victory for these politicians in Peru, it's definitely easy to see why they have both made the news thanks to their respective love of the Akatsuki from Naruto Shippuden and Asuka Langley of Neon Genesis Evangelion fame.

Do you want to see your politicians start dressing up as anime characters to net votes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of cosplay.

Via ANN