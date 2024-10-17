Phineas and Ferb Revival Drops Major Update Ahead of Its Debut

Fall is in full swing, but for the team at Disney, all eyes are on the summer. If you did not realize, Phineas and Ferb is making its way towards the small screen for a revival. Last year, reports confirmed Phineas and Ferb was working on a comeback with co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh onboard. Now, we have been given a major update on the revival, and it includes a first look at the comeback.

As you can see below, the first poster for Phineas and Ferb season five, and it feels so good to reunite with our friends. Vincent Martella (Phineas) and David Errigo Jr. (Ferb) will return to reprise their roles with this revival, and they are not alone. Ashley Tisdale is set to voice Candace once more while Dee Bradley Baker oversees everyone’s favorite Perry the Platypus. And yes, Povenmire will step into the recording booth to bring Dr. Doofenshmirtz to life.

PHINEAS AND FERB WILL RETURN WITH A 2025 REVIVAL

Beyond this cast update, Phineas and Ferb season five also shared its very synopsis. Disney brought the blurb to life as the show took over New York Comic Con 2024 with its own panel. So if you want to learn more about the revival, you can read its description below:

“The new season of Phineas and Ferb will follow the inventive stepbrothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P, whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tri-State area.”

Previously, Disney unloaded some important information about Phineas and Ferb. Not only did the company preview its theme song “Summer Is Starting Right Now”, and we have learned about its writing staff. Beyond Povenmire and Marsh, Olivia Olson is set to write on the revival while also playing Vanessa Doofenshmirtz. Plus, a slew of new and returning writers are set to join the project. The team has also confirmed Phineas and Ferb season five will feature a number of surprise cameos, so things will get wild when the revival goes live.

ANIMATION IS GOING ALL-IN ON REVIVALS AND REBOOTS

Next year, Phineas and Ferb will return with season five, and it has been nearly ten years since the Disney series dropped any new content. The show is also one of many animated revivals being worked on. From Disney to Cartoon Network, the trend is growing, and these revivals are all fueled by nostalgia.

For instance, Nickelodeon is looking to ping Rugrats with a live-action revival in theaters. Not long ago, The Fairly OddParents returned to television with a new show, and SpongeBob SqaurePants has been gifted a number of spin offs in recent years. Over at Cartoon Network, Warner Bros. Discovery has approved revivals for Regular Show, Adventure Time, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and more. So clearly, Phineas and Ferb is in good hands.

Of course, there are plenty of animated series at Disney that fans would love to see mount a comeback. Kim Possible has been high on that most-wanted list, and it has been joined by other cult faves in recent years. For instance, The Owl House and Gravity Falls are all but begging for a return these days. And if Disney were to ever order more Amphibia, the fandom would not protest one bit.

What do you make of this Phineas and Ferb update? Are you excited to check out the show's revival?


