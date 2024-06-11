Phineas and Ferb Revival Will Be Treated as Season 5, Says Creators

Phineas and Ferb is in the works on returning for a new revival series, and the creators behind it all revealed that they are treating it like a "Season 5" continuation of the original TV series! Phineas and Ferb's run originally came to an end with the final episode airing in 2015, but has since returned with a film, spin-offs, and much more. But the new series has been in the works for a release with Disney+ some time in the near future. While there has yet to be an update on its potential release window, the new Phineas and Ferb series will be picking up with a brand new Summer vacation.

Speaking during Disney Television Animation's presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival (as detailed by Laughing Place), Phineas and Ferb co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh detailed a little of their work on the new 40 episode series. Explaining that this new series will be taking place one year after the events of the original TV series, it will be starting out a new Summer with a special musical sequence as the creators are viewing this new work as a "Season 5."

(Photo: Disney Television Animation)

Phineas and Ferb Revival: New Details Revealed at Annecy 2024

It was reported that those in attendance at the panel got to see an animatic version of the new musical number that helps kick off Phineas and Ferb Season 5, which takes place one year after the events of the original TV series at the start of a new Summer vacation. Povenmire and March also explained that they were initially concerned about ideas for new episodes (given everything they've produced for the franchise thus far), but those concerns were alleviated quickly thanks to the energy of the new writer's room with both returning and fresh writers.

Povenmire teases that there are seven episodes in particular that diehard fans will see as their favorites, and the creators want to make the new series feel as much as the older one as possible. If you wanted to check out the first four seasons of Phineas and Ferb ahead of the new season, you can now find it all streaming in full with Disney+. The series is teased as such, "Phineas and Ferb, an animated comedy series, follows the adventures of Phineas Flynn and his English stepbrother, Ferb Fletcher, on their summer vacation."

