Phineas & Ferb Creator Shed Tears After Previewing its Revival

Phineas & Ferb has earned its place as one of the biggest animated original series in recent years. First hitting the small screen in 2007 on both the Disney Channel and Disney XD, the summertime adventures of the beloved pair of best friends/step brothers garnered over one hundred and twenty-five episodes over four seasons. Set to make their long-awaited return, the original creators of the series, Dan Povenmire and Jeff Marsh are returning for the revival that they view as “Season 5”. In a recently released video, Povenmire couldn’t hold back his tears after watching the first episode of the show’s return.

When it comes to the upcoming revival, Disney has been so confident that the series has already been confirmed for forty new episodes. When the revival was announced early last year in 2023, Povenmire stated the following when it came to making a return to the summer-themed series, “It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of ‘Phineas and Ferb. I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation.”

Phineas & Ferb’s Big Comeback Is Making The Creator Misty

For those hoping that this tear-jerking experience also came with a release date for Phineas & Ferb’s highly anticipated return, you will be disappointed. At present, neither Povenmire nor Marsh has confirmed when we can expect the series to return, though they have alluded to some details. The upcoming series will take place one year following the end of season four, meaning that this won’t be an entirely new take on the red and green-haired stepbrothers.

If you haven’t dove headfirst into Phineas & Ferb, the series is available to stream on Disney+. Here’s how the streaming service describes the beloved animated series, “School’s out for the summer, and stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb decide to make each day an adventure, from building a death-defying rollercoaster to surfing tidal waves to locating Frankenstein’s brain. Meanwhile, the family’s simple-minded pet platypus leads a double life as secret “Agent P” and faces off with the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz to save the world.”

