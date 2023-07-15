Phoenix: Eden17 Anime to Get Theatrical Run

Disney has been making its way in the anime game in recent years, with Star Wars: Visions arriving on Disney+ and the company housing the likes of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War and Heavenly Delusion on Hulu in North America. With the House of Mouse looking to add the upcoming Phoneix: Eden17 series to its roster, the franchise announced that the series will also arrive with a theatrical run. Later this year, Phoenix: Eden17 will hit theaters in Japan.

Phoenix: Eden17 is based on the 1950s manga series that ran for over thirty years by creator Osamu Tezuka. Thanks to its story, and fan reception to the source material, Phoenix was given both a live-action movie in the 1970s along with a number of anime projects following it. The movie will hit Japan on November 3rd of this year and the series has released a new trailer in honor of the announcement.

The Phoenix Rises

The upcoming anime adaptation will be brought to life by Studio 4°C, who anime fans might know best for their work on Berserk: Golden Age Arc, Memories, and Spriggan. The production house also worked on some surprising North American properties including Thundercats and Justice League: The Flash Paradox. While the movie uses modern animation, it clearly holds true to the aesthetic of the 1950s series.

If you haven't heard much of the upcoming anime adaptation of the classic franchise, here's an official description regarding the upcoming series Phoenix: Eden17, "A rocket lands on the desolate frontier planet Eden. Romi (Rie Miyazawa) and her boyfriend George (Yosuke Kubozuka), who fled Earth for some reason, vow to make this planet their new home. However, life on the uncharted planet is harsh, and George loses his life in an accident while digging a well, leaving Romi to live a solitary life of survival with his only son, Cain, and an AI robot.

Romi decides to extend her life as long as possible for Cain's sake and enters a cold sleep. However, a mechanical malfunction causes her to sleep for 1,300 years. When Romi finally awakens, she becomes the queen of Eden 17, a huge town built by a new breed of humans. Then one day, a kind-hearted boy named Komu (Honoka Yoshida) meets the grief-stricken Queen Romi in her palace. Knowing of Romi's longing for home, Komu decides to go to Earth with her, and the two of them venture out into the vastness of space together, knowing that it is a reckless challenge. They encounter an earthbound astronaut, Makimura, a space handyman, Zdarban (Issey Ogata), and a number of unknown life forms beyond human understanding as they journey toward their home planet Earth."