Pokevengers: Pikachu Avengers Models Revealed By DS Studios

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Avengers: Endgame came to blows last weekend, the two summer blockbusters vying to hit the top of the box office. DS Studio however thought to put these differences aside and fuse the two properties to create the Pokevengers! Taking the Avengers we all know and love and combining them with the most popular Pokemon, Pikachu, the model creators have produced some of the cutest ready for battle heroes we’ve ever seen.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that have been transformed here are Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Thanos, the Hulk, and Ant-Man respectively. Following the success of both franchises, its no wonder that both of these highly sought after resin cast figures would sell out super quickly. The figures themselves are set to be released in July of this year but good luck getting your hands on these little guys.

Based on the popularity and scarcity of these figures, DS Studios has already announced that a second wave of figures is currently being produced. The new line will include a Pokevenger of each of the following characters: Spider-Man, Black Panther, Dr. Strange, Loki, Black Widow, and an Iron Man strapped to the gills in his Hulkbuster armor.

Should you be able to find any of these figures for sale, they’ll set you back around $48 USD for the set but these little figures are scarce as scarce can be, selling out at nearly every outlet. If you’re interested in finding these Pokevengers, happy hunting!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is currently in theaters.

Avengers: Endgame is also in theaters now with the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man Far From Home, coming to theaters on July 5th of this year.

