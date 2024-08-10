Pixar CEO Reveals the Surprising Advice Hayao Miyazaki Gave Him

Disney’s D23 event is taking place as of the writing of this article and Pixar had quite a few surprises for fans. Of the many announcements made at the event, Pixar announced that it has Incredibles 3, Hoppers, Toy Story 5, and other projects in the works. Pixar wasn’t the only part of Disney with new info to share as Marvel, Star Wars, and more dropped major news over the multi-day event. While not an official reveal, Pixar CEO Pete Docter revealed, during an Inside Out 2 event, a stunning conversation with Studio Ghibli director Hayao Miyazaki regarding how the latter approaches making his movies.

Hayao Miyazaki was initially stating that his latest film, The Boy And The Heron, would be his last. Winning an Academy Award for Best Animated Picture this year, the legendary director decided to continue to work in the world of animation, recanting his retirement despite being in his early eighties. As of the writing of this article, Ghibli has yet to reveal what its next project will be and whether Miyazaki himself will be at the helm. Regardless of what the studio’s next movie is, it is sure to take the anime world by storm as its predecessors have.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Approach To Filmmaking

Docter shared that he had once had a conversation with Hayao Miyazaki, asking the creator of such films as My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, and Howl’s Moving Castle, “When do you make changes for you and when do you make changes for the audience?” In response, Miyazaki stated, “I never think about the audience” proving that his Ghibli films are made for an audience of one.

If you haven’t watched Miyazaki’s latest Academy Award-winning film, The Boy And The Heron arrives on MAX this September. Here’s how Ghibli describes the film, “After losing his mother during the war, young Mahito moves to his family’s estate in the countryside. There, a series of mysterious events lead him to a secluded and ancient tower, home to a mischievous gray heron. When Mahito’s new stepmother disappears, he follows the gray heron into the tower, and enters a fantastic world shared by the living and the dead. As he embarks on an epic journey with the heron as his guide, Mahito must uncover the secrets of this world, and the truth about himself.”

