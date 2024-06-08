Plus-Sized Elf Shares New Poster, Release Date

Plus-Sized Elf will be making its hotly anticipated anime debut later this Summer, and the new anime has finally set a release date with the release of a new poster! Synecdoche's original Plus-Sized Elf manga has been a fairly quiet hit among fans that has been steadily gaining more acclaim since its initial release in Japan several years ago, and now it's set to hit a whole new wave of fans with its upcoming anime adaptation debut. As part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2024 anime schedule, now it's finally gotten a concrete release date.

Plus-Sized Elf has now confirmed that the anime will be making its premiere on July 6th in Japan, and to celebrate the confirmation of the release date the anime has shared a special new poster. This new poster reveals the extended cast for the series which includes newly announced additions such as Miyu Kubota as Kusahanada, Sora Tokui as Meru, Madoka Asahina as Raika, Aya Uchida as Oku & Akiho Ino, Kotori Koiwai as Kobo, Yuka Iguchi as Sateru, Kaori Maeda as Honeda, Aino Shimada as Gonda, and Mikoi Sasaki as Hitome. Check out the poster below:

What Is Plus-Sized Elf?

Plus-Sized Elf will be premiering on July 6th in Japan, and will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE when it debuts. Toshikatsu Tokro will be directing the new anime for Elias with Katsuyuki Sato handling character designs, Yuki Takabayashi overseeing the scripts, and Cher Watanabe composing the music. The first core members of the cast were previously announced as well with Ayasa Ito as Elfuda, Takahide Ishii as Tomoatsu Naoe, Rena Hasegawa as Kuroeda, and Ayaka Fukuhara as Oga.

The opening theme for Plus-Sized Elf is titled "Fried☆Pride" as performed by "REAL AKIBA BOYZ loves Kasumi Taguchi&AiRyA from REAL AKIBA BAND." As for what to expect from the new anime, Plus-Sized Elf is teased by HIDIVE as such, "Naoe-kun, a massage therapist, is about to head home for the day when he's saddled with a rather strange patient. This lovely lady has emerald eyes, pointy ears, and grew up in the forest—everything about her screams 'elf,' except for one thing: her bodacious body. It turns out she left her world but loves junk food in this one, and now her obsession has caught up with her. Can Naoe-kun help this loveable elf girl lose the weight—and keep it off?"