Pluto, Monster Creator Pays Tribute To David Lynch

Earlier this week, the entertainment world lost one of its greatest directors with the announcement that David Lynch had passed at the age of 78. Responsible for such critically acclaimed projects as Eraserhead, Twin Peaks, Mulholland Drive, and more, Western creators aren’t the only ones in mourning following the news of Lynch’s passing. Naoki Urasawa has long been a major name in the anime world, creating masterpieces including Pluto, Monster, and 20th Century Boys to name a few. To honor Lynch’s memory, Urasawa shared rare art that once again depicted the Western director in his own unique manga style.

The original announcement of David Lynch’s passing was directly from his family, sharing the news on his Instagram account. The statement read, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole. It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

Urawasa’s Tribute To David Lynch

In a heart-touching new social media post, Naoki Urasawa shared art that he had originally shared to pay homage to Lynch, depicting the director in his own style. Here’s the message that Urasawa had to shared, “Thank you, David Lynch, for all the great works I love. I’m reposting a drawing I did a while ago. RIP.”

Hollywood Mourns

Urasawa wasn’t the only big name in the entertainment industry to share their thoughts on the prolific director. Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan shared a heartwarming statement regarding his relationship with Lynch, “Forty-two years ago, for reasons beyond my comprehension, David Lynch plucked me out of obscurity to star in his first and last big budget movie. He clearly saw something in me that even I didn’t recognize. I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision. What I saw in him was an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him. He was in touch with something the rest of us wish we could get to.”

In 2024, Lynch revealed that he had been diagnosed with Emphysema and was unable to direct projects in person. His initial statement read, “I’m homebound whether I like it or not. I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen. Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema.”