‘Pokemon’ 2018 Film Reveals New Key Visual

The next Pokemon movie officially revealed its title to be Pokemon: Everyone’s Story along with its first full trailer for the upcoming film, and along with teasing new characters, it teases a major starring role for the Johto Legendary Pokemon, Lugia.

This is further confirmed by the new key visual for the film, which features Ash’s new design along with another good look at Lugia in the upcoming film.

Some of the staff of the new Pokemon movie! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/s2qwZzM8F7 — Aleph (@El_Aleph87) February 27, 2018

This film continues the story of the Ash introduced in the rebooted universe of Pokemon: I Choose You. This Ash hasn’t met any of the friends he did in the anime canon, and has had adventures akin to the anime version, but different as he interacts with Pokemon across many generations. Because of Lugia’s involvement in the sequel, fans are guessing whether or not the film would reboot Ash’s adventures in Johto as well.

Pokemon: Everyone’s Story includes new characters like Risa, a trainer with an Eevee, Kagachi and his Sudowoodo, the researcher Torito and his Chansey, mysterious girl Rarugo, and old woman Hisui. The returning cast includes Rica Matsumoto as Ash, Ikue Otani as Pikachu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jesse, Shinichiro Miki as James, Inuko Inuyama as Meowth, and Unsho Izhizuka as the film’s narrator.

Pokemon: Everyone’s Story will be released on July 13 in Japan. An international release will likely follow in the late fall.

The previous film, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!, was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently slated for a February 2018 release on home video.

Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! was the first film in the current Sun and Moon iteration of the anime series and celebrates Pokemon‘s 20th anniversary. The film is a retelling of Ash Ketchum’s (Satoshi in the original Japanese release) adventures through the Indigo League, but with a few new twists such as new companions, visits from Pokemon who had yet to be introduced to the series at the time like the legendary bird Ho-Oh, and a threat from a brand new legendary Pokemon, Marshadow.

The film was full of nostalgic nods for fans who have been following the series since its initial premiere in April 1997. The film even has a gorgeously animated opening featuring characters from the first Pokemon movie, Pokemon: The First Movie – Mewtwo Strikes Back.