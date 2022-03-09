Pokemon Journeys Hints At Major Character Comeback

Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for some major returning fan favorites coming back to the anime in future episodes of the series! The newest iteration of the anime has felt more like a celebration of Ash Ketchum’s journey than ever before as it has opened up the entire world of the franchise for all sorts of new battles and adventures. Ash has been battling his way up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, and has come across all sorts of fan favorite friends and foes from the past over the course of the anime’s 100 episodes so far.

Part of the fun of Pokemon Journeys has been getting updates on several of the characters since their last appearances in the anime, and with the series hyping what is coming next with its new opening theme sequence, there are even more familiar faces gearing up for their comebacks as well. This includes returning spots teased for Gary Oak, Iris, the Alolan cast, and even brand new returns from characters like Paul. Check it out below to see all of the teases of these major returns as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

The newest opening theme sequence is likely going to be the last for Pokemon Journeys, and the anime is going out with a bang according to all of the returns teased in the opening. While much of the opening is a stylish hint at what could come, fans have seen through the other sequences in the past that the characters featured do in fact make an appearance. That means the quick glimpses at Paul, Ash’s Greninja and more will fully play out in future episodes of the series. But unfortunately it has yet to be revealed when exactly these returns will take place.

Each of these characters can make their appearance either in a small cameo role as part of Ash and Goh’s casual journeys through the regions, or they can make their appearance as part of Ash’s future battles through the World Coronation Series. That’s also what makes the thought of these returns that much more exciting, and also what could be even more of a surprise to come. What do you think?

Are you excited to see so many Pokemon characters making their comeback to the anime? Who are you most excited to meet again? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!