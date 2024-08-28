Pokemon Teams With ANA Airlines to Create the Cutest Safety Video

There have been more Pokemon that can fly than we can list in one article as the likes of Pidgeotto, Charizard, and so many more can take to the sky during their hard-hitting battles. Despite Ash Ketchum and Pikachu departing the anime adaptation once the former was able to become the world champion, Pokemon who can fly and otherwise are still a part of the anime world thanks to Pokemon Horizons. In a recent announcement, Japan’s ANA Airlines (aka All Nippon Airways) has released a new safety video that will play on planes which sees the pocket monsters once again assembling for safety rather than battles.

Here’s how ANA describes the overall crossover with the popular anime and video game franchise that is Pokemon: “ANA is officially joining the “Pokémon Air Adventures” of The Pokémon Company. ANA’s philosophy matches the concept of the project, which aims to bring people closer to each other and encourage them to explore the world after the COVID-19 pandemic with the Pikachu and Eevee Jets.”

Pokemon Take To The Skies

Even if you don’t hop aboard an ANA Airlines airplane, you can check out the safety video that includes some of the biggest Pokemon below. Here’s how ANA breaks down the video itself, “ANA has collaborated with The Pokémon Company to create the world’s first in-flight safety video featuring Pokémon. With this collaboration, we aim to provide excitement to our customers and provide an in-flight safety video that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. The video will be shown on both the “Pikachu Jet NH” and the “Eevee Jet NH” aircraft, starting from August 15, 2024.”

While Ash might no longer be the star of the anime, the television series has continued on thanks to new trainers Liko and Roy. Rather than fleeing from Team Rocket or attempting to become the world’s greatest trainers, the new trainers are protecting mysterious artifacts as they face a villainous force known as The Explorers. At present, Roy and Liko remain the stars of the series and might be for quite some time in the future.

Via ANA