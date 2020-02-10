Pokemon Fans Spot Hilarious Mistake in Latest Episode

Pokemon is running around in good company these days. From film to gaming, the franchise is at a stride which it has experienced few times before. The success of Pokemon Sword and Shield continues to wow fans and the anime continues to push fans to new horizons. But in this time of innovation, mistakes will happen… and the anime knows that all too well.

Recently, Pokemon put out a brand-new episode in Japan, and it was a doozy for fans. This new series is following Ash Ketchum and Pikachu as they travel around the various regions they have seen. Paired with newcomer Go, the two leads found themselves in Galar watching the league’s main Championship battle. It was there Ash saw Lance take on Leon, but something was up with the young boy.

As you can see below, a fan known as Kaito was nice enough to point out the issue. The sneaky error would have gone unnoticed by most, but it becomes obvious if you take up the time to count Ash’s fingers. One had as the usual five while Ash carries an extra finger on the other hand.

Not to be that one guy but uh… …y’all notice something about Ash’s right hand here? 😂#anipoke pic.twitter.com/h45V2zKjNx — Kaito (#Sunandmoonnation) (@KizzityKaito) February 9, 2020

Yes, that is right. You can count for yourself, but Ash has six fingers on one hand. It seems his pinky managed to replicate itself, and fans are having a jolly time laughing at the blunder. There’s no doubt the mistake was made totally unintentionally, and it by no means breaks the anime. If anything, Pokemon fans are glad to see the error as it has encouraged many to comb through past episodes for other silly mistakes.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.