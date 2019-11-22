New Pokemon Anime Delivers Perfect Ads in Japan

Pokemon has debuted a new iteration of the anime series to coincide with the release of the latest additions to the video game franchise, and it has already resulted in tons of nostalgic moments from fans. With the newest series revisiting every region in the Pokemon franchise along with the newest region of Galar from Pokemon Sword and Shield, there has been a surprise amount of invoking for the original anime series. This has included new takes on Ash and Pikachu’s first meeting from the very first episode, and even a look at Pikachu’s origin story.

This nostalgia has branched into the promotional materials for the new series, and as @DogasusBackpack has noted on Twitter, the new ads for the Pocket Monsters anime in Japan are going all the way back to the beginning.

Ads for the new Pocket Monsters series on the Yamanote Line #anipoke #アニポケ pic.twitter.com/i5RO5tv49p — Dogasu (@DogasusBackpack) November 21, 2019

Hearkening back to the commercial break cards from the very first anime series in Japan — which eventually morphed into the famous “Who’s that Pokemon?” commercial break game in the United States — the ads see a number of Pokemon silhouettes teasing the fan-favorites showing up in the anime series.

The ads spotted along the Yamanote Line train in Japan have some new silhouettes such as Sword and Shield starter Scorbunny, but mostly emphasize that this new series features lots of additions from the franchise as a whole. Rather than be limited to just new Pokemon from the region, the newest anime has opened up the whole world in front of Ash and new protagonist for the anime, Go.

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately has yet to be officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. You can currently check out the first episode on YouTube, however,and the official Pokemon channel will be uploading new episodes following their premiere in Japan.

Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.