This ‘Pokemon’ Artwork Will Scare Up Your Holiday Season

Pokemon fans often share creative fan art of the series over the year, but the special spooky aura of the Halloween season allows fans to dig a little deeper into creepy territory.

One fan went the extra mile and imagined quite the spooky scene where an unsuspecting group of buddies surrounded by a mass of scary ghost Pokemon.

Artist @awaiO_O shared a remarkable piece to Twitter imagining quite the spooky episode of the anime. Pikachu, Piplup, Meowth, Wynaut, Eevee, and Vulpix in a field that’s suddenly haunted by all sorts of intense ghost type Pokemon. The art is incredibly expressive, as one can imagine how scared each of the Pokemon is, and it’s even drawing comparisons to a very prolific manga artist.

Some fans are comparing this art to the work of Posuka Demizu, the illustrator behind The Promised Neverland. It’s very good company to be in, and each of them has very distinct styles that fans cannot get enough of. Pokemon fans have had a lot of fun with the Halloween holiday as some fans imagined the series as a horror film, one fan crafted a cool Weezing inspired pumpkin, one fan gave popular Pokemon a scary twist, and the Pokemon anime got into the fun with a special ghost episode.

If you haven't kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon is described as such, "What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum's quest to become a Pokémon Master!

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”