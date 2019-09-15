Ash Ketchum’s English Actor Congratulates the Pokemon Star on Big League Victory

Today, the Internet is celebrating something many believed was impossible. The latest episode of Pokemon Sun and Moon went live, and it was there fans learned the results of the Alolan League. At long last, Ash Ketchum has become a Champion thanks to his win at the event, and he’s gotten a rather important congratulations from a friend.

Over on Twitter, it was Veronica Taylor who sent out their well wishes to Ash following his win. The actress, who famously did the English voice of Ash, decided to record a video of the hero’s younger self wishing him the best after becoming a Champion.

“Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokemon League from Ash’s ‘younger’ self, circa 1998…yup, hard work, determination, good friends, and a bit of luck pay off,” Taylor captioned the image.

Congratulations to Ash Ketchum on winning the Pokémon League from Ash's 'younger' self, circa 1998…yup, hard work, determination, good friends, and a bit of luck pay off! #pokemon #ashketchum #winning pic.twitter.com/JhgRcGJBEy — Veronica Taylor (@TheVeronicaT) September 15, 2019

As you can see above, the video is equal parts cute and unsettling. It seems to be created using camera tech capable of making dolls talk. Taylor used an old-school Ash action figure to deliver the message, and the voice will be a shot of nostalgia to Pokemon fans.

“I always knew you could do it, but really I didn’t I always knew to achieve your goals was to train hard,” Ash tells his older self.

“Mostly it’s not winning to count but how you play the game,” the kid continues before adding, “Congratulations on the big win!”

For those unaware of the win, Ash’s victory is a milestone moment for the anime. The hero has been heading up the series for 22 years, and Ash never won a single League competition in that time. Despite a debated victory in the Orange Islands, the Alola League is the first actual tournament which left Ash on top. Now, fans are curious to see where the star will go in the future, and they are hoping Ash sticks around for another 20 years to come.

Are you excited to see where Ash will go next in the Pokemon franchise? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!