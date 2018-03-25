‘Pokemon’ Is About To Give Ash A New Job

Pokemon Sun & Moon has been a distinct series from the other entries in the franchise not only because of its new art direction, but because the series prefers to take a more slice of life approach to its adventures than its predecessors.

The last few episodes of the series saw Ash make a brand new addition to his team, and to follow up this major event is time for Ash and his friends to relax…with hard work at the Pokemon Center.

The next episode of Pokemon Sun & Moon have Ash and company see firsthand what it takes to work at the Pokemon Center! Break next week. Series returns April 5th.#anipoke#アニポケ pic.twitter.com/YD1kvmGjEw — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 22, 2018

As teased in the preview for the next episode, which will premiere April 5 after the series takes a short break, Ash and his friends are learning the hard way how much Nurse Joy works in the Pokemon Center. It definitely looks to be a fun episode of the series for fans to look forward to that will act as a nice palette cleanser after Ash’s latest catch.

The next Pokemon film, Pokemon: Everyone’s Story, will be released on July 13 in Japan with an international release likely following later in the year. Pokemon:Everyone’s Story includes new characters like Risa, a trainer with an Eevee, Kagachi and his Sudowoodo, the researcher Torito and his Chansey, mysterious girl Rarugo, and old woman Hisui. The returning cast includes Rica Matsumoto as Ash, Ikue Otani as Pikachu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jesse, Shinichiro Miki as James, Inuko Inuyama as Meowth, and Unsho Izhizuka as the film’s narrator.

The previous film, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You!, was directed by Shoji Yonemura, and is the twentieth film in the series. It was first released in Japan in July 2017 with a limited theatrical run worldwide November 5. It then had its English language broadcast premiere on Disney XD November 25. It is currently streaming for free over on Nintendo’s official Pokemon website.

Pokemon fans are no stranger to great fan-art work as one fan recently uploaded an impressively huge poster featuring 1100 different Pokemon, including all of their various forms. The fandom has also brought up intriguing theories about the series’ films as one fan imagined that the entire series was a story a mother told her daughter thanks to an Easter egg put into the films by the staff, and a strange mod resulting in the strangest Jigglypuff ever.