Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Nurse Joy’s Healing Touch

When it comes to Pokemon, there are some characters you cannot forget. Ash Ketchum is high on the list for obvious reasons, but his companions and rivals are up there too. Of course, others like Nurse Joy rank thanks to their place in the Pokemon Universe, and one fan is celebrating with a special cosplay of the nurse.

As you can see below, Instagram user sleepysyren tackled the look for fans. After giving their take on Officer Jenny in the past, they felt it was time Nurse Joy got some of the spotlight. And of course, their love of the nurse helped push their cosplay to the next level.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have an unhealthy addiction to Pokemon Unite. I did this Nurse Joy cosplay for my lovely Twitch community a couple of weeks ago while trying out Blissey! I main Machamp/Blastoise/Wigglytuff. If you play Pokemon Unite, let me know who you main? Also, let’s play together sometime,” they wrote.

For the cosplay itself, the look comes together with some careful hair pinning and a pink color palette. As you can see, sleepysyren has their hair colored pink to match Nurse Joy, and it is pinned into loops in the back. A nurse’s cap completes the look, and the Pokemon cosplay finishes up with a pink-and-white uniform that should look very familiar. The cosplay even includes a Chansey plush to match!

Clearly, a lot of work was put into this Pokemon cosplay, so we are giving it two thumbs up. If you want to see more of this cosplayer’s work, you can find their page on Instagram here.

What do you think of this awesome cosplay? Which other Pokemon favorites should this fan tackle next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.