Pokemon Journeys Is Headed Towards a Short Break

Pokemon Journeys recently brought back a major character into the fold with Cynthia, adding the classic Pokemon trainer to the roster of major returns that have been arriving in the latest season of the popular anime franchise. While the series has been releasing episodes at a steady clip, exploring the journey of Ash and Goh as they attempt to become stronger trainers with the goal of defeating the trainers of the Galar Region, it seems as if the anime will be taking a brief hiatus for one of its episodes that is set to premiere this month.

Following Ketchum’s victory in the Alola League, Journeys has taken a new approach to the story of Ash and Goh by loading them up to bear with the most powerful Pokemon that they’ve added to their respective rosters. With Ash capturing the likes of Gengar and Dragonite, Goh has managed to do what many thought to be impossible in that he was able to capture the legendary Pokemon known as Suicune. Even with these major catches, the journey of these two Pokemon trainers has been an uphill battle as they continue to sharpen their skills and also set out to find the ancient mythical pocket monster known as Mew.

Twitter User The Poke Raf caught the news that the episode of Pokemon Journeys which was slated to arrive on October 15th in Japan will be pushed back one week, with the episode arriving on the 22nd and hinting that the evolution of a certain pocket monster might be in the cards:

New episodes of the series recently hit Netflix in the West, being retitled as Pokemon: Master Journeys and giving a number of viewers the opportunity to catch up on some of the major events that took place during this season. Recently, the story of Ash and Goh has seen a good number of characters from the anime’s past return, not only with Cynthia, but with the likes of Iris and Gary Oak, showing that Journeys is looking to dive into the past of the long-running anime franchise.

What do you think of Pokemon Journeys upcoming brief hiatus? What Pokemon do you want to see Goh and Ash capture in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.