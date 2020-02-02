It Is Time for Pokemon to Bring Back Onyx’s Rarest Variant

When it comes to Pokemon, there are some things fans will never give up on. From the video games to films, the title has plenty of room to grow, but anime fans admit there are some old-school things the franchise could stand to bring back. And if you didn’t know, the rare Crystal Onyx is one of them.

For those unfamiliar with the Pokemon, you will need to revisit one of the first episodes of Pokemon. The original 1999 show followed Ash and the gang as they undertook all sorts of adventures. In one episode, their travels led them to a mysterious cave said to house a special Onyx, and fans admit it’d be great if the new anime could bring the fellow back around.

The Crystal Onyx is more rare than any Shiny could be, and that is because there is only one. The pocket monster is the only one to appear on Pokemon, and the Onyx has a body made out of crystalline glass. This special material gives Onyx a whole new slew of stats, making it resistant to Water attacks but vulnerable to Fire.

Anime-Exclusive Pokemon: Crystal Onix Crystal Onix made his one and only appearance in a 1999 anime episode. Fans have long begged for him to appear in a game, or at least for Shiny Onix to be changed from yellow to blue. But alas… Crystal Onix remains confined to episode 87. pic.twitter.com/NttU4l4zPZ — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) January 30, 2020

As the story goes, Ash and his friends stumbled upon the Crystal Onyx after they found a note in the ocean detailing the monster. A young girl named Marissa says she wants her brother to see the Pokemon for himself as it would inspire his art. Of course, the gang decides to make the girl’s wish come true, and her brother nearly catches the Crystal Onyx before deciding it’d be best to leave the creature home.

Do you think Onyx deserves this kind of comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.