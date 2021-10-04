Pokemon Artist Has Put Cubone’s Very Realistic Skull Up for Sell

Pokemon has all kinds of merchandise to its name, and there is more to come. If you did not know, Pokemon has tons of goodies from plushes to home decor and more. Of course, there are some stranger pieces in the collection, and RJ Palmer just brought one of them to life. After all, the Detective Pikachu concept artist has been busy this year, and they are selling some exclusive versions of Cubone’s realistic skull.

The announcement was made over on Twitter courtesy of the digital artist. “I designed a realistic Cubone skull for StocktonSkulls and they went ahead and made the thing. It’s so cool to have one on my desk now. It even fits perfectly on Godzilla,” they shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/arvalis/status/1444734797763334146?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

If you want one of these pieces for yourself, you can nab them from Etsy courtesy of StocktonSkulls. The business worked with Palmer to create a realistic, anatomically sound version of Cubone’s skull. When you nab these pieces from Etsy, you will get a print of Palmer’s design, and it will run you about $75 USD.

“This skull replica is inspired by modern and prehistoric saurian creatures giving a possible real-world glimpse of Cubone. This original design was a concept by the talented RJ Palmer. Solid cast urethane resin skull and horns. Each skull is painted to resemble weathered bone. Skull is 6 inches long, 7 inches long including the horn length. The skull at the base is 4 1/2 inches wide, 5 1/2 inches wide at the horn tips. Almost 4 inches tall overall at the horns. This special edition includes a 6″x6″ print of the original concept drawn by RJ Palmer,” StocktonSkulls shared.

Clearly, this piece will be a fun grab for Pokemon fans or those who like fossils of any sort. The detailed Cubone skull is limited to 20 pieces, so you best nab one while they are still available. Because really? Who would not want a conversation starter like this on their mantle?

What do you think about this realistic take on Cubone? Would you like to nab one of these for yourself? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.