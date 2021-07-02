Pokemon Hypes Dawn's Anime Return With New Trailer

✖

Pokemon is showing off Dawn's upcoming return to the anime franchise with a new trailer! One of the biggest draws of the newest iteration of the series is that not only are Ash Ketchum and Goh not limited to just exploring the newest Galar region of the franchise, but every region of the franchise introduced to date. In this same vein, we have seen a number of older fan favorites return in previous episodes such as past traveling companions like Iris and even Ash's biggest rival, Gary Oak. Now Dawn is the next one slated to make her return to the anime.

Introduced as Ash's main travelling companion for the Diamond and Pearl era of the series (which is also getting a new set of remakes for the original video games later this year), Dawn will be making her return to the anime franchise after a long 9 year absence from the series. She'll be returning to the series as part of a special two-part arc featuring some Legendary Pokemon from her generation, and this also means she'll be running into Ash once more. Check out the trailer for Dawn's return from Pokemon's official Twitter account below:

Coming later this month and airing over the July 23rd and July 30th weekend in Japan, Dawn's return arc will see Ash, Goh, and even Chloe interact with the former companion as they have to investigate some mysteries involving some very notable Legendary Pokemon. Given this newest franchise has seen Ash and Goh interact with a number of Legendaries to this point, it'll be exciting to see how Dawn (and Piplup's) return to the series shakes this up.

