Pokemon Gets Romantic with New Wedding Rings Collection

They say there are few things in life as special are marrying your special someone, so every couple approaches their vows differently. No two weddings are alike, and Pokemon fans have a way to make their nuptials the best like no wedding ever was. It is thanks to a wedding collection made by a Japanese jeweler who wants you to walk down the aisle with Eevee at your side.

According to U-TREASURE, Pokemon has teamed up with the jeweler for a second wedding line. The high-end company has given fans a first look at its Eevee wedding collection that includes engagement rings and wedding bands combined with Eevee iconography.

You can check out the three rings below to see if you'd like to talk them over with our future spouse. The engagement ring features a single solitaire diamond that is set between two Eevee. The jewel has male and female Eevee on either side as they lock eyes across from each other.

(Photo: U-TREASURE)

As for the wedding bands, the thin rings feature tiny Eevee emblems as well as inset diamonds. If you want a more affordable ring, you can request the jewels be swapped out with cubic zirconia. There are also various metals available for the ring, so couples can select from sterling silver, platinum, white gold, pink gold, or yellow gold. Of course, these customization options do impact the price. However, the top price for the Pokemon engagement ring sits at around $1.200 USD before taxes and shipping fees.

This is not the first Pokemon collection U-TREASURE has made for couples. A previous wedding collection was released that focused on Pikachu. Now, it seems Eevee is ready to help couples enjoy their special day, and these Pokemon-approved rings will certainly make fans of the franchise swoon!

