Pokemon Anime to Make ‘Major’ Announcement Next Week

Pokemon is living its best life this year, and it seems the franchise has no plans to slow down. After debuting Detective Pikachu as well as its next video game, Pokemon hit a high with its ongoing anime. Now, the show is teasing fans about an incoming announcement, and fans are already taking guesses at what’s to come.

This week, a brand-new episode of Pokemon: Sun and Moon went live. The anime is currently making its first steps into the Alolan League arc. Now, it turns out the show is about to make a big reveal that has fans geeking out.

According to the latest episode of Pokemon, the show confirmed it will make a “major” exclusive announcement next week. No other details were given about the tease, but fans are already wondering if the tease has to do with the show or not.

Serebii Update: Next week’s episode of the Pokémon Sun & Moon anime in Japan to have a “major World Exclusive announcement”. Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/3bEMZ9uK9p — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) August 24, 2019

After all, all of the Pokemon seasons tend to finish up after tackling their League arc. This current season has just entered such a story, and fans have been counting back timelines to figure out what this announcement may be. For instance, each previous season announced the anime’s new generation 2-3 months before it went live. Considering Pokemon: Sword and Shield will go live in September, that timeline does match with this anime. It could be the Pokemon anime is ready to confirm the end of Sun and Moon is near, and fans are eager to see if that is the case.

Of course, fans are speculating what other announcements could be down the line. Given the imminent release date of Sword and Shield, fans are wondering if they will get an update on Generation 8. The new game has yet to show off many of its new Pokemon, so they would love to see some new pocket monsters before long. After all, Generation 8 has yet to show off any duds, and fans would love to meet the game’s next Wooloo ASAP.

