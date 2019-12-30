The Internet Can’t Get Over Pokemon’s Surprising Mr. Mime Comeback

Mr. Mime is one of those Pokemon who fans tend to overlook. The pocket monster provokes all the laughter thanks to their looks, and Ash’s mom did turn Mr. Mime into a sort of butler. Time and again, audiences have underestimated the aloof Pokemon, but that has all changed.

And why is that? Well, thanks to the new Pokemon anime, Mr. Mime has made a comeback and showed fans everywhere what they have been missing.

Recently, the anime went live with a brand-new episode, and it was there Mr. Mime made a return. The Pokemon approached Ash and Go as the pair visited Hoenn for a trip. Upon returning to the island, Ash decided to enter a new Battle Frontier trial, and Mr. Mime wanted in on the action.

Of course, very few trainers were willing to listen to Mr. Mime given his reputation. Not even Go could be swayed by the Pokemon, but Ash decided to give it a whirl. By the end of the episode, Ash was in the arena with Mr. Mime on his side, and the underdog took us all by surprise with his battle savvy tactics.

Now, Pokemon fans everywhere are sharing their reactions to Mr. Mime and his glow up. It might have taken over twenty years to show what the Pokemon can do but the franchise got there in the end. As you can see below, plenty of netizens are ready to make Mr. Mime competitive on their teams, but there is no telling if every mime is as dangerous as the one Ash just partnered with!

Do you love this Mr. Mime comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.

WE’RE SORRY

APOLOGIZE TO MR. MIME RIGHT NOW #anipoke pic.twitter.com/gHLpFEGcHW — ケビフィン / K e v f i n (@KGPrestige) December 29, 2019

Rowlett Returns

Something felt oddly familiar about Mr.Mime this #anipoke episode…WAIT



-Makes goofy, memable faces

-Is underestimated in battle

-Has a unique and unorthodox fighting style

-In it’s first solo match takes a surprising W and then exits itself out of the rest of the match



HMMMM pic.twitter.com/uhwjpAcrVm — Kaito (#Sunandmoonnation) (@KizzityKaito) December 30, 2019

Go Off!

#anipoke After 20 years of being forced into the background MR.MIME CAN FINALLY CUT LOOSE! pic.twitter.com/bQ5c5JWsG0 — Grinning Starscream (@GrinningStar) December 29, 2019

We Approve

WHAT IN THE HELL IS HAPPENING HERE? MR. MIME IS STRAIGHT SCHEMING pic.twitter.com/YcuIOXT0VA — Jay (@VantaJay) December 30, 2019

Dreams Do Come True

this is what ive wanted mr mime to be all along. i love him pic.twitter.com/4oYJisdGr3 — nosey (@friendguard_) December 30, 2019

Oh Buddy

BRO HOW DID ASH’S MOM RAISE THIS MR. MIME? THIS DUDE EVIL AS F-CK pic.twitter.com/M5LokHV4ik — Jay (@VantaJay) December 30, 2019

Who Doesn’t?

I appreciate the random Mr. Mime love this year. pic.twitter.com/KD33wOOH2N — beruangamation (@SpookyChrisR) December 30, 2019

ORA ORA ORA ORA ORA ORA ORA

Mr.Mime was a JoJo Character all along https://t.co/B1U0LbcsTY — Tricky Fox (@trickyfox93) December 30, 2019

A New Convert

I’m here to make an official announcement: As of 12/29/2019, I am now a fan of Mr. Mime. I rescind all negative comments I’ve made about this Pokemon over the years. Please update your opinions of me accordingly. pic.twitter.com/l4e7XTWHYO — Eric Lide (@ericlide) December 29, 2019

Thank You, 2019