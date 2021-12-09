The Pokemon Multiverse Grows in This New Anime Promo

Pokemon has a lot of quirks fans might not know about, but one of its most intriguing truths comes courtesy of a multiverse. If you did not know, the franchise has a whole host of universes as the anime, games, and movies exist is separate dimensions. Now, this hasn’t been explored often in the anime, but Pokemon Journeys just changed that. And thanks to a new promo, the show’s multiverse is ready to expand even more so!

If you did not know, the multiverse came to light this past week when Pokemon Journeys shared its new episode. It was there fans watched as Dialga and Palkia ripped a tear into reality during a spar. The rift opened portals in Ash’s world to an alternate reality, and the episode ended with Ash meeting himself.

Now, new promos for Pokemon Journeys have gone live, and they tease what’s to come in episode 90. The two-part multiverse adventure will continue this weekend in Japan. And thanks to character designer Shuhei Yasuda, fans know what to keep an eye out for.

“Following Dawn in episode 89, Ash, Goh, and Chloe from another world will show up in episode 90. Each appearance and the voice actor’s playfulness… are wonderful! The tiny Ash, Goh, Chloe, and Dawn scenes are lovable and cute, so I’m very fond of them,” the artist shared.

As you can see above, a still from Pokemon Journeys episode 90 was also shared. The image focuses on Raboot as the Galar starter makes a cute pose. Other images from the episode have gone live, and they show our Ash exploring a pasture filled with Pokemon eggs. It seems the alternate universe they’ve discovered is filled with unhatched Pokemon, so the world is very different from the one we know. But soon, audiences will find out more about this new Ash we’ve just met.

