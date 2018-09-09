‘Pokemon’ Is Ready To Give Pikachu An Adorable Girlfriend

It’s official. It looks like Pikachu has more game than Ash Ketchum, and the starter Pokemon is ready to prove it. After all, it looks like the guy is ready to woo a crush and get himself a lovely girlfriend all before Ash can drive.

Oh, and his crush has bangs. Clearly, Pikachu is a pocket monster with refined taste.

Recently, fans were teased about Pikachu’s big move when a set of preview stills for Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon went live. The visuals show Pikachu hanging out in Pikachu Valley while Ash goes off on his own, and he finds himself face-to-face with one adorable Pikachu.

Serebii Picture: First image of a slight Let’s Go tie-in to the anime of a female Pikachu in the Pikachu Valley in the episode “It’s an Outbreak-chu! The Pikachu Valley!!”, airing October 7th //t.co/Wo8N0aHtsd pic.twitter.com/DYShg3jLRE — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) September 9, 2018

So far, little is known about the lovely episode, but it promises Pikachu will meet a female Pikachu while he is away from Ash. The episode is also meant to loosely tie-in with Pokemon‘s upcoming Let’s Go video games. Players will be able to customize their Eevee or Pikachu in the games, and this new Pikachu shows off some of those options.

As fans can see in these images, Lady Pikachu is pretty adorable. She has some puffy bangs, and in anime style, her gender is denoted with some wispy eyelashes. A second visual shows Pikachu and Lady Pikachu brushing tails, and some very literal sparks fly. Pikachu’s jaw drops from the encounter, and fans can tell the pocket monster is about to have it bad for his new friend.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Pokemon has delved into some sappier stories. In fact, Pokemon XY&Z did just that when Serena and Ash had to part ways. The pair said goodbye to one another with an emotional farewell, and it is widely suspected Serena even laid a smooch on the aspiring Pokemon Master. The anime purposefully cut to the pair’s feet during the private moment, but Pikachu couldn’t hide his scadalized look after the PDA wrapped. Now, it is time for the cute pocket monster to get his revenge.

