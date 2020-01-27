Anime

Pokemon Fans Are Still Stunned by Ash’s Dragonite Surprise

When it comes to Pokemon, fans are used to Ash befriending just about everyone he meets. Aside from Team Rocket, most everyone loves the future Pokemon Master, and that goes doubly for pocket monsters. Not even Pikachu could stay angry at Ash for long, and it turns out the same goes for another powerhouse that fans are geeking out over.

For those unaware, Ash had a recent run-in with some rogue Dragonite. The powerful Pokemon were all gathered on an island that Ash and Go found themselves visiting. As you can expect, the two trainers were happy to see the pseudo-legendary appear and ecstatic when Ash managed to catch one.

Yes, you heard right. Ash Ketchum is the proud trainer to an actual Dragonite, and fans are losing their minds over the miraculous catch on social media.

You can find a smattering of reactions in the slides below, but the conversation is ongoing should you want to step in. For the most part, fans are excited Ash was able to catch such a strong Pokemon, and he did so after befriending the monster. Now, Ash joins the exclusive ranks of Drake and Iris as a Dragonite trainer, but don’t go thinking the star is going to abandon Pikachu for his new buddy. Ash’s first Pokemon is the star here, and the starter won’t ever let his trainer forget it!

Which Pokemon do you want Ash to catch next…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.

