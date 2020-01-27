Pokemon Fans Are Still Stunned by Ash’s Dragonite Surprise

When it comes to Pokemon, fans are used to Ash befriending just about everyone he meets. Aside from Team Rocket, most everyone loves the future Pokemon Master, and that goes doubly for pocket monsters. Not even Pikachu could stay angry at Ash for long, and it turns out the same goes for another powerhouse that fans are geeking out over.

For those unaware, Ash had a recent run-in with some rogue Dragonite. The powerful Pokemon were all gathered on an island that Ash and Go found themselves visiting. As you can expect, the two trainers were happy to see the pseudo-legendary appear and ecstatic when Ash managed to catch one.

Yes, you heard right. Ash Ketchum is the proud trainer to an actual Dragonite, and fans are losing their minds over the miraculous catch on social media.

You can find a smattering of reactions in the slides below, but the conversation is ongoing should you want to step in. For the most part, fans are excited Ash was able to catch such a strong Pokemon, and he did so after befriending the monster. Now, Ash joins the exclusive ranks of Drake and Iris as a Dragonite trainer, but don’t go thinking the star is going to abandon Pikachu for his new buddy. Ash’s first Pokemon is the star here, and the starter won’t ever let his trainer forget it!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.

You Got This!

Ash helping Dragonair to fly was my favorite scene from this episode imo. Even if their training attempts don’t work or fail Ash never gives up and keeps going to help Dragonair to reach to their ability to fly. Seeing this is why I love Ash as a character.#Anipoke #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/9a1wwV0TOy — ⚔Moonies🛡/PM 2019/ Puyo Champions (@Moonbyum1) January 27, 2020

Join the Club

So far 7 People own a Dragonite in the Main Anime Universe:

Iris

Clair

Provo

Drake

Palmer

Lance

AND OUR BOY#anipoke pic.twitter.com/DCh5nJbCVs — CEO of Sakugabooru (@Salad_Aleena) January 26, 2020

Wait, WHAT NOW?!

excuse me



Ash has a DRAGONITE?! https://t.co/5yNTW4aa6m — MandJTV (@MandJTV_Michael) January 26, 2020

Generation One Throwback

Ash’s team in the new anime so far are all gen 1 Pokémon. Smh Genwunner pic.twitter.com/he7iekKjao — Alex 🇬🇧 (@TheAuraGuardian) January 26, 2020

We Love It

As a fan of the anime series. Seeing so many people adore Ash after the events of his Champion win in Alola is beautiful to see. From the greatest Pokémon battle of all time to a tearjerker of a finale to a new series with him taking on the BF & Lugia. I love all of it. #anipoke pic.twitter.com/ucDy8iOyvo — ケビフィン / K e v f i n (@KGPrestige) January 26, 2020

He Did That!

ASH CAUGHT A DRAGONITE!???????????????????????? I! AM! SHOOKETH!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/r76lPzFV1Y — teddy carpenter (@ivani_va) January 26, 2020

A Legend Is Born

I didn’t see that coming… but I did say a few weeks ago that I thought Ash would be a powerhouse from word go in this series rather than being reset from a narrative standpoint, and catching a Dragonite as his first Pokémon is pretty strong evidence to support that #anipoke pic.twitter.com/mQFXNoDjyd — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) January 27, 2020

Gotcha’