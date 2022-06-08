Pokemon Rolls Out New Snorlax Jewelry Line

✖

When it comes to Pokemon, fans have all sorts of favorites, but there are some monsters that stand above the rest. Pikachu is one of those top picks, and as it turns out, Snorlax is another favorite with fans. That is why the rotund Pokemon is getting his own jewelry line, and fans won't want to miss out on the collection!

Over in Japan, the team behind U-Treasure is giving Snorlax a sleepy set of jewelry fans will love. After giving the behemoth some pieces last summer with Munchlax, these new pieces will focus on Snorlax's favorite hobby. After all, naps are pretty great, and who wouldn't want to immortalize Pokemon's sleepiest monster with some jewelry?

(Photo: U-Treasure)

According to U-Treasure it will release a Snorlax ring made from sterling silver and covered in a black patina. The piece seems to capture Snorlax in the middle of a yawn, and the monster's feet are pushing over the band. Pokemon fans will be able to nab this ring for just under $200 USD.

As for the collection's necklace, Snorlax will run fans between $150 to $2,000 depending on the material it is made from. The silver option is the cheapest while the 950 platinum necklace will cost a pretty penny.

If you want to get in on this collection, pre-orders are available through June 21st at U-Treasure. The company has other Pokemon collections available as well, and you can find a number of those pieces online secondhand. In the past, the brand has given lines to monsters like Gengar and Pikachu. So if Snorlax is on your wishlist, this collection was made for you!

What do you make of this latest Pokemon jewelry line? Do you want to add any of these pieces to your wardrobe? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.