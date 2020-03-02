Pokemon Anime Reveals SPOILER’s Dad in Latest Episode

Pokemon‘s latest anime series has taken the franchise back to its roots. While it occasionally features new favorites and characters from the Galar region seen in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games, the majority of this new series thus far has focused on earlier regions. With Ash Ketchum returning to the Kanto region and using it as his home base this time around, many of the new adventures have featured Pokemon from the original batch of 151 monsters. To shake things up, however, this new series has been mostly from the perspective of the new protagonist for the season, Go. In fact the latest episode fleshed him out even further than Ash!

One of the biggest mysteries in the anime have been the wherabouts of Ash Ketchum’s father (which has resulted in some wild theories over the years), but new hero Go won’t be sparking any of those theories as the latest episode of the series have revealed his family in full as Go visited home for a brief time. This included his mother, father, and grandmother!

It’s revealed that Go’s father and mother are named Ikuo and Kurune, and his father is an engineer and his mother is a programmer. The two of them often work late often, so Go was left alone for the majority of his childhood. So while Go doesn’t have an absentee father like Ash, his parents being so busy resulted in the same kind of loneliness.

Up finding the bone, and Go catches Cubone. Go’s parents are relieved to see that he has Ash as a friend too and his Pokémon, and that they’re getting along with each other quite well. Again, this episode was pretty good and charming too! pic.twitter.com/k6MkJqwTW2 — Angel (@Games23_) March 2, 2020

In a flashback in the same episode, Go’s parents were worried after seeing Go spend so much time alone. They were unable to spend time with them due to always being called away for technology emergencies, but were happy to see that Go had made friends with lots of Pokemon and Ash. But with Go’s father and mother fully revealed…where’s Ash’s dad?

What do you think of Go’s family reveal? What are your thoughts about Go in the series so far?Where do you think Ash’s dad is? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! Pokemon: The Series is now airing weekly episodes in Japan, but unfortunately unavailable in other territories. That could be changing soon, however!