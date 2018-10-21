‘Pokemon’ Anime Drops Hilarious ‘Star Wars’ Reference

You might not think Pokemon is big on sci-fi, but the series is here to fact check that assumption. Ash Ketchum may be busy trying to become a Pokemon Master, but he has found time to settle some geeky roots. So, fans really shouldn’t be surprised to see the hero dropping well-timed Star Wars references.

Recently, anime fans were treated to such an easter egg when Pokemon revealed its most recent episode. Over the weekend, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon went live with an episode all about acting. “The Hero Lillel and the Alola Staff” set up episode 93 with Ash hitting the stage, and the boy made sure to share his own pop culture knowledge with his friends.

Naturally, this meant Ash had to momentarily transform into Luke Skywalker. How else was he supposed to show off his sweet Jedi skills?

As you can see above, one shot from the recent episode shows the Star Wars easter egg in full. The image sees Ash to the left dressed in an outfit very similar to the one Luke wears in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope. Rather than wielding a lightsaber, Ash is rocking his Z-Power Ring, and fans can spot Pikachu hovering behind his friend.

In the past, a horde of alien-looking devices can be seen in the night sky. A trio of Pokemon can be seen to the right as they stand in for R2-D2 and C-3PO. So, if you connect the posters, you will realize Pikachu has become Leia in this rather unexpected mash-up. It’s just a matter of figuring out who Han Solo is supposed to be in all of this now…

Not caught up on all things Pokemon? You can check out the official synopsis of its current run below:

“What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”