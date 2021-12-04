Pokemon Anime Streaming Three Seasons For Free

Pokemon’s anime is now playing on Tubi and fans are excited to see three of the recent entries in the series for free. Pokemon: Black and White, Pokemon: BW Rival Destinie, and Pokemon BW Adventures in Unova and Beyond are all available to stream. That’s basically 150 episodes to browse at your leisure. As many parents look for cheap ways to keep the kids entertained, Tubi presents a way for a younger viewer’s favorite program to be accessible without a subscription fee. Pretty hard to pass up when you think about it. Check out what the brass at the streaming company had to say about the release right here.

“The addition of Pokémon animation to Tubi Kids demonstrates our commitment to expanding our robust library of iconic kids properties and providing free premium content for all families,” said Adam Lewinson, Chief Content Officer, Tubi. “We’re thrilled that Pokémon fans can now follow memorable adventures with Ash and his Pikachu on Tubi.”

Here are descriptions for the seasons:

“Pokémon: Black & White” (Season 14)

When Ash and his mother accompany Professor Oak to the distant Unova region, Ash discovers Pokémon that he’s never seen before… and that he can’t wait to catch! He may have Pikachu at his side together with new friends Iris and Cilan, but he’ll still need plenty of new Pokémon on his team if he wants to challenge Unova’s expert Gym Leaders. His quest to become a Pokémon Master just got even tougher!

“Pokémon: BW Rival Destinies” (Season 15)

New foes, new friends and dozens of never-before-seen Pokémon await Ash and Pikachu in Pokémon: BW Rival Destinies. As Ash and his friends continue to explore the Unova region, he’ll find himself up against the ultimate battle challenge: Alder, the Champion Master of Unova! His friends also face their own trials, one fighting for the right to continue her travels, another confronting a returning challenge from the past—and all three of them must team up to save an island from the clashing forces of three powerful and mysterious Legendary Pokémon!

“Pokémon: BW Adventures in Unova and Beyond” (Season 16)

Ash and his friends Iris and Cilan have foiled Team Rocket’s latest evil plan, but a new danger lurks on the horizon! But first, with eight Gym badges in hand, Ash is ready to take on the region’s ultimate challenge: the Unova League, where he’ll face familiar rivals and new opponents in his ongoing quest to become a Pokémon Master! Meanwhile, Iris has been having some trouble connecting with her powerful and stubborn Dragonite—can a visit home to the Village of Dragons help sort things out for the aspiring Dragon Master?

