Pokemon's Anime to Begin Streaming Regularly on Twitch

Pokemon has had a busy year with its many releases, and it seems another announcement has gone out to liven up the anime fandom. Not long ago, Netflix honored the franchise's latest series by uploading a slew of new episodes. It seems Twitch plans to follow along as the official Pokemon page will begin airing episodes of previous series for fans to tune into.

"Starting December 8, 2020, it's going to be easier than ever to dive into the world of Pokemon thanks to weekly Pokemon programming on the official Pokemon Twitch channel," the company's announcement reads.

Pokémon streaming is coming to the official Pokémon Twitch channel! Tune in to catch Ash and Pikachu’s animated adventures in #PokemonTheSeries and exciting competitive matches! New content airs each week, so be sure to follow Pokémon on Twitch! 🖥️ https://t.co/GX3UrFbi2O pic.twitter.com/H1rPCOrUgZ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 8, 2020

"You'll be able to tune in throughout the week to catch some of your favorite Pokemon content — including episodes of Pokemon the Series and Pokemon movies."

If you want to be informed of the page's schedule each week, you can follow Pokemon on Twitch right now. A schedule has been posted for this week, and it turns out Thursday, December 10 marks its next anime airing. Pokemon's Twitch will host a mini-marathon of Pokemon: Master Quest starting at 2 PM PST. Episodes 7-12 of season five will be shown during that window, so fans can tune in for the special treat if they have time.

If you are wanting to catch up with the current season of Pokemon, you can do so via Netflix. Pokemon Journeys is exclusively streaming on the platform after leaving Disney XD. New episodes from the series are released each quarter, so you can catch up on the dub before its next batch goes live in 2021.

