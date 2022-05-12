Pokemon Singer Reveals How Little Its Iconic Theme Song Paid Them

✖

When it comes to Pokemon, the anime made its debut outside of Japan decades ago, and it did so with a now-iconic theme song. It feels like even the most detached fan could sing the anime's English title track, and over in Japan, the same can be said for its theme song. Rica Matsumoto, the actress behind Ash (or Satoshi), recorded the track for Pokemon. But these days, well – they don't earn anything from the popular track.

Recently, Matsumoto dished all about her work on the Pokemon theme song during an appearance on a variety show overseas. It was there she was asked what kind of royalties the popular theme song banks her each year. However, Matsumoto left everyone stunned when she revealed she wasn't allowed a royalties contract and earned just over $800 USD for recording the song.

For a theme song known to Japanese millennials everywhere, it is wild to hear how little the Pokemon theme song paid Matsumoto. And sadly, she is not the only singer who faced this problem. In the United States, singer Jason Paige underwent a similar issue after recording Pokemon's iconic English theme song. After suing a number of companies, Paige was awarded about $100,000 USD and continues to perform the track at events across the world.

As for Matsumoto, the actress seems to hold no ill will over the flat fee. After all, she is still voicing Satoshi in the Pokemon anime to this day. After nearly 30 years with the character, Matsumoto has been paid generously for voicing the world's favorite trainer, and her legacy with Pokemon will only continue to grow.

What do you think about Matsumoto's revelation? Do you have a favorite Pokemon theme song...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

