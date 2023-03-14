Pokemon Anime Files Mysterious New Trademark

It won't be long now before Pokemon dives headfirst into a new era. For those who do not know, Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are gearing up for one of their biggest adventures yet. After more than 20 years with the Pokemon anime, the characters are parting ways with the show, but Pokemon will continue with an all-new show come April. And now, a new report suggests the series has copped a mysterious new trademark.

The update comes from Serebii's own creator Joe Merrick on Twitter. It was there the journalist reported Game Freak, Nintendo, and Creatures have trademarked a symbol from Pokemon's upcoming anime. The symbol appears on Captain Pikachu's hat, so you can get a good look at the image below.

Oh neat. Nintendo, Creatures and Game Freak have trademarked the symbol that's on Captain Pikachu's hat pic.twitter.com/brsVJGAaII — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) March 13, 2023

As you can see, the symbol is engraved on Pikachu's captain hat, and it seems to designate him as a pilot. The trademark gives these brands rights to use the dual wing symbol moving forward, so Pokemon fans are eager to see what Pikachu's pin is all bout.

Of course, we have our suspicions about the symbol. Captain Pikachu's name lays out what the pocket monster does, and this pin features a pair of curious wings. It looks like Captain Pikachu is some sort of pilot, and the upcoming Pokemon anime has shown off a strange aircraft ahead of its launch. The show will feature a huge airship akin to something out of Final Fantasy. Captain Pikachu and his trainer could be the ones piloting the craft. And if so, this pin's symbol is likely what identifies the pair at work.

Once we get answers on Captain Pikachu's job, the next question we need to be answered is about this trademark. Nintendo, Creatures, and Game Freak have trademarked the pin symbol, after all. This could mean Captain Pikachu's job is coming to the Pokemon video games. And if that is the case, we'll surely learn more about it when Pokemon Scarlet and Violet nears its DLC release window. The two-part addition is set to debut starting this fall, so Pokemon fans will want to keep track of the anime's big premiere as it is slated for April 2023.

What do you think about Pokemon's new era? Will you be tuning into its next anime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.