Pokemon to Honor Yamper with Corgi Butt Boxers

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and it has learned the art of making bank since its debut decades ago. From video games to plushes and TV shows, there are plenty of things you can buy from the brand to satisfy your fandom. Now, it seems The Pokemon Company has a new piece of clothing on the way, and it brings everyone's favorite corgi to life.

Or well, it brings the pup to your butt. The Pokemon Company is cashing in on that sweet-sweet corgi butt fandom but making a pair of boxer briefs imprinted with Yamper's rear end.

Official Yamper Pokémon Center briefs! pic.twitter.com/4pymiu3kND — Paul Ryan (@Paulrobertryan) March 3, 2021

As you can see above, the first look at the Yamper underwear hit Twitter the other day, and the fandom has been buzzing since. The reveal is just the most recent thing to rile up fans in light of Pokemon's 25th anniversary, and it is safe to say no one saw this coming. Pokemon is no stranger to making boxers, of course. But when it came to ideas, no one saw Yamper jumping on board the briefs train.

If you are hoping to nab this underwear for yourself, you will need to bide your time. The Pokemon Company is only selling these in Japan for now, but it won't be too long before they head to the United States. You can also try nabbing a pair from Japan second-hand, but well - you'll have to decide how you feel about shipping underwear overseas. For now, Yamper will understand if you wait to buys these shorts when they ship locally, so don't worry about any hard feelings!

What do you make of this new Pokemon merch? Would you care to rock these Yamper boxers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.