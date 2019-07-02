Pokemon Announces Stunning New Figure Line

Poke-fans better get their wallets ready because this October, a new stunning line of Pokemon figures, Pokemon Scale World, are dropping thanks to Bandai publishers. The 1/20 scale figures will bring Pokemon favorites such as Charizard, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Pikachu, Mewtwo, and other pocket monsters to collectors’ hands. Not to be left out, the series will also include several of the human “staples” of the series in the forms of Red, Blue, Leaf, and Professor Oak to the gorgeous figure scene. Read on for more details on what is sure to be an extremely popular toy line.

Twitter User RJPalmer, who was also one of the concept artists on the Detective Pikachu film, found these figures and expressed his excitement at adding them to his collection:

Oh my god, they are making 1/20 scale Pokemon figures. I want all of them! pic.twitter.com/4fa1nkp8gR — RJ Palmer 🔜 Anime Expo H3 (@arvalis) July 1, 2019

The official description of these figures reads as follows: “Pokemon Scale World is a brand new line of highly detailed Pokemon and Pokemon Trainer figures by Bandai! Each figure is a 1/20 scale version of the original Pokemon or character. Pokemon Scale World Kanto contains 10 boxes of figures with 6 guaranteed to give you the full set.”

Each set of figures will run enthusiasts around $80 USD so keep that in mind when choosing which Pokemon you’ll want to add to your roster. Certain sets will come with different Pokemon and trainers but hopefully, if this line of scale figures is successful, we’ll see more monsters and trainers added in the future.

This series most notably seems reminiscent of not just early Pokemon lore, but also the retelling of said events in the anime series Pokemon: Generations which retold the events of Pokemon Red and Blue in an animated format. Instead of following the usual protagonist of Ash Ketchum, the series decided to take a look at the games’ protagonist in the form of the voiceless character of Red and his journey to try to become a Pokemon trainer.

Will you be picking up these Pokemon figures when they arrive to battle in October of this year? What other Pokemon or Pokemon trainers would you like to see be given a similar figure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, or Pokemon!

The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, "The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself."