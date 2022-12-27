Pokemon Brings Back Ash's Classic Look in New Special

Pokemon is gearing up to say its final goodbyes to Ash Ketchum after 25 long years of watching his adventures in the anime, and the franchise officially brought back Ash's classic trainer look from the Kanto region for its newest anime special! Following its celebration of the franchise's 25th anniversary, the anime is moving on in a brand new direction. Surprisingly, the next era of the Pokemon anime won't include Ash as its central star either, so now the franchise is getting ready to send the Pokemon Master on his way with a new special series highlighting where he wants to go in the future.

Things kicked off with a special episode in Pokemon Journeys' run titled "The Distant Blue Sky," which followed a version of Ash not completely tied into the events of the main franchise. This version of Ash features his look from the Kanto region, and it was made complete with his original hat from the first anime series towards its end as the anime gets ready for its final series saying goodbye to the famous young trainer:

So in an alternative universe (which todays special episode aired in), Ash received his iconic hat as a gift from his father.



While in the main series, Ash got that hat from some kind of online contest.



Fair to say one story is a lot cooler than the other… #anipoke pic.twitter.com/BRSgkdCSvn — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) December 23, 2022

How Does Ash Get His Classic Look Back?

This version of Ash seen in Pokemon: The Distant Blue Sky returns to Pallet Town to restart his journey from the very beginning, and much like Ash did in the original Kanto series, he ends up giving his hat to a wild Mankey as he trades it for his new friends' hat. But thankfully as the episode comes to an end, Ash gets his classic hat back as a gift from his dad. Now he's moving into the future with a nostalgic boost!

It's yet to be revealed as to whether or not this version of Ash will be leading his final series coming our way next year, but it's certain that fans will be saying goodbye to the fan favorite trainer in just a couple more months.