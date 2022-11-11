Pokemon: Ash's English Voice Actor Celebrates His Biggest Victory

Pokemon Journeys has changed the game as Ash Ketchum officially defeated Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, making him the new world champion. While fans are reeling at this moment that some have waited decades to see, one important voice has also shared their thoughts on Ketchum's big win as Ash's English Voice actor, Sarah Natochenny, has chimed in. While we don't know when the English version of this colossal battle will arrive on Netflix, many Pokemon fans will be counting down the days.

After Ash won the Alola Region Tournament, he spent the majority of Pokemon Journeys traveling the world with his new friend, Goh, capturing some of the strongest pocket monsters that he has ever added to his roster. During this latest season, not only did Ketchum find himself at his strongest but fans were also able to witness the return of countless characters from the anime's past, making it seem as though these latest installments might be a farewell tour for Ash. With Ash becoming the new world champion, should he continue being the protagonist, the series will most likely be far different as we would imagine that there will be countless trainers gunning to take the crown for themselves.

Pokemon: The Champ is Here

Sarah Natochenny took the opportunity to express her joy that Ash has become the new world champion following his titanic battle against Leon during the Masters 8 Tournament, while also excited to bring this moment to life when the English Dub on Netflix hits this pivotal scene:

I can’t wait to share the English dub of this episode of Pokémon with the world. What an absolute honor to be voicing Ash Ketchum as he becomes a world champion 🥹🙌❤️



He really is the very best

Like no one ever was 😎 https://t.co/pDw0PJLkYK — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) November 11, 2022

Pokemon Journeys might be inching toward its finale, but the question of whether or not Ash will be the hero moving forward is one that looms large over the anime community. Now that Ketchum has achieved his dream, there's certainly an argument to be made that a new trainer could see Ash as the goal to overcome on their journey. It's also a possibility that the reins might be handed to Goh, Ash's new partner during Journeys, as the young trainer has joined with Project Mew and has set out to learn more about the ancient Pokemon.

Do you think Ash will remain the Pokemon protagonist moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.