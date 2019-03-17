‘Pokemon’ Goes Viral After One Baby’s Adorable Birthday

Pokemon has become a fan-favorite franchise, and it is only growing by the day. With new video games and an anime film in sight, the series stands to gain more ground, and it looks like Pokemon is going viral thanks to one of its newest and youngest fans.

After all, a new Pokemon trainer has been born, and the Internet is sounding off on the kid’s choice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to Twitter, fans were introduced to a young boy at the prime of his first year. Chris Kohler, an editor at Kotaku, shared the hilarious moment that has since spurred debate online as you can see below.

At a birthday party for a one-year-old and his parents are making him choose a starter Pokémon pic.twitter.com/juKob8auB7 — Chris Kohler (@kobunheat) March 16, 2019

“At a birthday party for a one-year-old and his parents are making him choose a starter Pokemon,” the reporter shared.

As you can see, the boy in question has turned one and is ready to make one of the most important choices of his life. After all, it isn’t easy picking out your go-to starter Pokemon, and it’s even harder to pick a first. However, this kid did it with poise, and it turns out the boy chose none other than Charmander.

For those curious, this event is a common one in South Korea, and it is known by the name Doljanchi. The tradition dates back quite some time, and it was meant to celebrate a child’s first birthday amongst the time’s high childhood mortality rate. Doljanchi was used to predict a child’s future by placing three items of importance before them; Whichever item the kid picked was said to predict their fortune, so fans are hitting up Twitter to share their predictions for a kid who picks Charmander out of all the Generation One starters.

Of course, there are other starters to pick from. Charmander may be the iconic Fire-starter which Pokemon fans went with, but there are others to pick from. Torchic is a solid choice along with Cyndaquil, but Generation 8 will introduce a newcomer. Scorbunny will set out as the newest Fire starter when Pokemon Sword & Shield goes live later this year, but it seems Pokemon‘s newest fan has already settled on his pick.

So, which of these Pokemon do you think you would have picked as a child? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!