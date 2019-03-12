These ‘Pokemon’ Planters Were Made For Grass-Type Trainers

Pokemon isn’t a series hurting for merchandise. After more than 20 years, the franchise has put out countless collectibles, but it seems a new craze is coming for fans, especially if they love Grass-type creatures.

After all, Etsy is place where anything can go, and its array of Pokemon planters are going viral with fans.

Over on Twitter, a post brought attention to the phenomenon, and it all started thanks to guys like Bulbasaur. A photo was shared of two Pokemon planters, and fans were quick to hunt down their own containers. As it turns out, Pokemon planters are a hot topic with crafters, so fans have plenty of options to choose from.

On sites like Etsy, fans can find dozens upon dozens of hits for Pokemon planters. The prevailing pocket monsters used for such merch are Grass-types with guys like Oddish being a favorite. There are several pages of hits alone for Oddish planters on the e-commerce site, and that doesn’t even count other Pokemon.

If Bulbasaur is more your style, there are various options open. For instance, the store SundayProps has a set of planters detailing the starter’s evolution cycle. You can get the 3-piece set for under $40, but it is up to you to find a succulent suitable for the trio.

Of course, there are other Pokemon options available. While Oddish is a clear favorite, pocket monsters like Hoppip, Lapras, and Turtwig can be found with a bit of digging.

With Pokemon continuing to expand its roster of monsters, there is no telling how many more planters could find their way to online shops. It wasn’t long ago The Pokemon Company confirmed its plans to embark on a brand-new generation before the year runs up. Last month, the franchise celebrated its anniversary with a slew of announcements, but the biggest was the reveal of Pokemon Sword and Shield. The games will introduce Generation 8 to fans, and the Internet was introduced to its now-iconic starters. So, if you wait a bit, you may find some rogue Grookey planters pop up online before long.

