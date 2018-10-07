‘Pokemon’ Cafe Attracts Record Number of Fans

The Pokemon cafe in Tokyo is officially a hit. The establishment has seen an incredible number of people come through in less than a year.

According to Mantan Web, the first permanent Pokemon Cafe at The Pokemon Center Tokyo DX saw over 100,000 visitors from the time the center first opened on March 14th. In other words, it’s seen that many diners in about half a year, which is pretty impressive given that establishment only includes 140 seats. The site also reports that the average reservations at the cafe consistently hit 95%, and that the number of visitors apparently hit the coveted milestone on September 24th.

The cafe offers a variety of items, including a series of special Halloween-themed items like a parfait in the shape of Tangela or a burger made to look like Gastly, complete with a black bun. Those special items will be off the menu come October 31st, but the cafe will continue to serve items like an Eevee burger, a Pikachu curry, and a Pikachu carbonara where it’s just the critter’s butt peeking out of the grass.

I mean, who could say no to this adorable little Pikachu plate?

The cafe is not the first time that the company and its many branches has offered food items, but it does make the first permanent installation, which makes the number of visitors all the more notable.

What do you think of the cafe’s items? Would you grab a snack there? A tasty little Tangela, perhaps? Let us know in the comments!

